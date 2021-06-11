Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.62.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

