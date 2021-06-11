Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Acquires 423,902 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 423,902 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 2.9% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned about 1.33% of Camden Property Trust worth $143,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $135.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 120.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

