Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Invests $21.21 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 279,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.84. 52,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

