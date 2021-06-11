Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases 839,550 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Brixmor Property Group makes up about 1.4% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $70,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 743,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 191,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 81,268 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $996,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. 28,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,564. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

