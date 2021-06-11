Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 141,243 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 526,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,243 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $35,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 16.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in CyrusOne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after buying an additional 171,723 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.69. 35,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.83.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.