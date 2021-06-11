Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Centamin from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17). Also, insider James Rutherford bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

CEY stock traded up GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 113.35 ($1.48). 5,611,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,640,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.27%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

