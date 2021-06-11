Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

CGAU stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 32.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

