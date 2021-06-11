CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 33,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 124,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

CF opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.