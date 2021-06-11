Charles Silberstein Sells 5,047 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of APLT stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.