Charles Silberstein Sells 5,047 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of APLT stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.