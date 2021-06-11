Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Acquires £149.10 in Stock

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts bought 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($194.80).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Stanley Group alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Ben Money Coutts purchased 50 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151 ($197.28).

LON:CAY opened at GBX 355.90 ($4.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 333.24. The company has a market cap of £185.48 million and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 370 ($4.83).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 406 ($5.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Stanley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Stanley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.