Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall Sells 2,708 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $486.54 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $417.41 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Chemed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Chemed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.