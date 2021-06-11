Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 218,588 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.19. 94,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,596,347. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

