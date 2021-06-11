Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96. Chewy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.