Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.69. 221,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482,052. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of -327.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.96. Chewy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

