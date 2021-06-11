Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. 2,661,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $657.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

