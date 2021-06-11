Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHYHY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,844. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.98. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

