Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)’s share price fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.87. 7,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,363,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.
CCX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.
Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile (NYSE:CCX)
Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.
Recommended Story: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.