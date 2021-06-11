Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)’s share price fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.87. 7,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,363,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

CCX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Churchill Capital Corp II alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCX. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $77,129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 47.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,972,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,728,000 after buying an additional 951,852 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,048,000. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,547,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile (NYSE:CCX)

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.