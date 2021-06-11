CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $245.45 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,302,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $245,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,466. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $200.51. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,522 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

