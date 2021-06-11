CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 95,131 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $726,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.41. 247,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,262,492. The firm has a market cap of $482.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

