CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,666 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.75% of Otis Worldwide worth $221,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $80.05. 2,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,336. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.23. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

