CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 299,208 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,208 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $157,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.42.

Shares of DG traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.89. 21,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,508. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

