CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 63,924 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,924 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $342,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $463.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,052. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $330.57 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

