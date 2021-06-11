CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for The North West (TSE:NWC)

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of The North West (TSE:NWC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock.

NWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NWC opened at C$35.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The North West has a 12 month low of C$26.90 and a 12 month high of C$37.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$565.19 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The North West will post 2.4700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from The North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The North West’s payout ratio is presently 48.94%.

In related news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of The North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,859,202.91.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

