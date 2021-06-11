CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 236.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.61.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

