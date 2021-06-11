CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,324.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,356.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

