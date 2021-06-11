CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 620.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $346.50 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.75 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a PE ratio of 154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,201 shares of company stock worth $43,528,954. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.19.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

