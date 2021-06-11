CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 32,343 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $145.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

