CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,119 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $204.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.01. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.55 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,768,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,008 shares of company stock worth $24,231,565 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

