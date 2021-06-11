Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $8,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $124.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

