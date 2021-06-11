Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 356.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 209,234 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 360,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 74,243 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 610,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 25.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.03 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

