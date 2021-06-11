Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $112.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.