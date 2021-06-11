Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target to $26.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

CMTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

CMTL stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $557.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Comerica Bank increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.