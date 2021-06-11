Citigroup Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $70.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

