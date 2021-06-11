Citigroup Trims Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Target Price to $275.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Spotify Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.27.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $247.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.88.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

