Civitas Price Tops $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $144,710.84 and approximately $7.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025590 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001503 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001901 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,114,176 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

