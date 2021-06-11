Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:CLIGF remained flat at $$11.56 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Clinigen Group has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

