Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE RAAS opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34. Cloopen Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

RAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloopen Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price target on the stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.