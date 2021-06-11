Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 288,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,358,575 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $5.71.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $624.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 150.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,581 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 191.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after buying an additional 309,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 80.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.