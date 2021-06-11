CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Lifted to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an a- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.40.

Shares of CCMP opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

