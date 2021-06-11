CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $70.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.