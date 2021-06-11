Coann Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 147,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,000. Exelon comprises 5.5% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

