Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $76.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,482 shares of company stock worth $1,087,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after purchasing an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

