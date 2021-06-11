CoinPoker Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $4,119.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

