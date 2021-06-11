Collective Price Reaches $1.39 on Top Exchanges (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Collective has a market capitalization of $307,253.51 and $67,732.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Collective has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00060126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.14 or 0.00805071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00086603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Collective Coin Profile

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 221,702 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

