Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 3.1% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 22,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.78. 200,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,864,596. The stock has a market cap of $260.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

