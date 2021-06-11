Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Decreased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,228 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,468 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $2,931,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. 170,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,864,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

