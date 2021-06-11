Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Commerce Bancshares’ shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results were aided by higher revenues and a decline in expenses. The company’s robust loan and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee income sources are anticipated to continue to boost revenues in the quarters ahead. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet and liquidity positions, through which, the company is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on the top line. Also, persistent increase in expenses are expected to hamper profits. The company's exposure to risky loan portfolios remains another near-term woe.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on CBSH. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $74.87 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

