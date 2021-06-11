Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $14,098,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 668,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after acquiring an additional 159,745 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $2,245,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRKS stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

