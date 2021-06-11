Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,610 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.82.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.