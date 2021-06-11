Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

